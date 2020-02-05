ALTON - Marquette Catholic romped past Gillespie 67-28 Tuesday night in a boys basketball game at Marquette Catholic in Alton.

Spencer Cox poured in 21 points, followed by Brett Terry and Owen Williams with 14 and Iggy McGee added 11 points.

"We shot the ball well and played pretty well defensively," Marquette head boys basketball coach Steve Medford said. "Overall, it was a good game for our kids. We are playing a lot better.

"It seems like a lightbulb went off and we are definitely playing better every game. I think we have a chance to do some things in the postseason. We need to just keep building in practice."

Marquette's game against Belleville East for Wednesday night was canceled because of the weather.

The Explorers play in a shootout at Quincy Notre Dame this weekend against Warsaw, then host Father McGivney a week from Friday night.

Breese Central, Waterloo-Gibault and East Alton-Wood River are on tap for the Explorers the last week of the season.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

