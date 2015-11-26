Trey Aguirre netted eight points for Marquette Catholic in a 52-34 win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Shandon Boone led all scorers with 22 points against Cleveland on Wednesday night.EDWARDSVILLE - Marquette Catholic rolled to its second consecutive win in two outings on the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday night in the Metro East Lutheran Tourney.

Marquette led 31-16 at halftime, then moved to a 44-31 lead at the end of three and Cleveland outscored the Explorers 15-13 in the final quarter for the 52-34 margin.

Shandon Boone had 22 points, Ben Sebacher had 15 points. Trey Aguirre contributed eight points and Rick Messinger had four points for the Explorers.

Explorers coach Steve Medford was happy to come away with the win, but said he felt his team could have performed better.

“We came out a little flat tonight,” he said. “I thought Shandon Boone had another good game. He shot the ball well. Ben (Sebacher) did a good job on the boards.”

The Explorers, 2-0, will play in the Gold Bracket of the Metro East Tourney at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

