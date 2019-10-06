Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic football team blew past Madison on Saturday night 46-6. Marquette dominated on offense and defense.

Marquette coach Darrell Angleton said " Madison is in a rebuilding year, we wanted to come out an execute our basics. He said he had a ton of guys out because of injuries and sickness."

In the first quarter, Marquette scored 3 touchdowns. The first touchdown came at 8:21 in the quarter when quarterback Jake Hewitt ran for a 24-yard touchdown with the extra point good. The second touchdown came at 5:13 when Zachary Smith ran for a 52-yard touchdown with the extra point good. The final touchdown in the first quarter came when quarterback Jake Hewitt threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Devon Fields. The extra point was good. The score after one quarter was 20 to 0 Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second quarter, it was all Marquette again scoring another 3 touchdowns. With 11:54 in the second quarter, Iggy Mcgee ran a 1-yard touchdown. The extra point was good. Then at 7:05 left Brett Terry scored his first varsity touchdown when quarterback Jake Hewitt threw a 27-yard pass for a touchdown. The final touchdown in the second quarter was a 7-yard run by Zachary Smith. Marquette went into halftime leading Madison 40-0.

In the third quarter, Marquette scored when backup quarterback Logan Sternickle ran 16 yards for a touchdown. Marquette finished the third quarter 46-0.

The only score Madison was able to get was at 8:54 in the fourth quarter when Jalen Moore threw a 20-yard pass to a wide receiver.

Marquette is 3-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Explorers will be home on Friday and will play Dupo (1-5).

More like this:

Senior Lyons Shines with 230 Yards Passing and Three TDs: East Side Crushes Springfield 67-0
Nov 4, 2024
Camp Point Panthers Edge Out Calhoun Warriors 16-7 in Playoffs
Nov 16, 2024
Woods Runs For 113 Yards, Three Touchdowns, Lyons Throws For Two, Key Bennett Touchdown Helps Give Flyers Class 6A Championship Over Geneva
Dec 1, 2024
Bennett Scores Four TDs, Martin Scores Twice, Lyons Throws For Four Scores As Flyers Win At Chatham Glenwood 58-14
Nov 18, 2024
Martin Scores Three Touchdowns, Woods Twice, Lyons Throws For Two Scores, Flyers Take 48-0 Win Over Richards
Nov 25, 2024

 