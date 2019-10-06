ALTON - The Marquette Catholic football team blew past Madison on Saturday night 46-6. Marquette dominated on offense and defense.

Marquette coach Darrell Angleton said " Madison is in a rebuilding year, we wanted to come out an execute our basics. He said he had a ton of guys out because of injuries and sickness."

In the first quarter, Marquette scored 3 touchdowns. The first touchdown came at 8:21 in the quarter when quarterback Jake Hewitt ran for a 24-yard touchdown with the extra point good. The second touchdown came at 5:13 when Zachary Smith ran for a 52-yard touchdown with the extra point good. The final touchdown in the first quarter came when quarterback Jake Hewitt threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Devon Fields. The extra point was good. The score after one quarter was 20 to 0 Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second quarter, it was all Marquette again scoring another 3 touchdowns. With 11:54 in the second quarter, Iggy Mcgee ran a 1-yard touchdown. The extra point was good. Then at 7:05 left Brett Terry scored his first varsity touchdown when quarterback Jake Hewitt threw a 27-yard pass for a touchdown. The final touchdown in the second quarter was a 7-yard run by Zachary Smith. Marquette went into halftime leading Madison 40-0.

In the third quarter, Marquette scored when backup quarterback Logan Sternickle ran 16 yards for a touchdown. Marquette finished the third quarter 46-0.

The only score Madison was able to get was at 8:54 in the fourth quarter when Jalen Moore threw a 20-yard pass to a wide receiver.

Marquette is 3-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Explorers will be home on Friday and will play Dupo (1-5).

More like this: