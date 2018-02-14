MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 50, BREESE CENTRAL 34: Jake Hall led Marquette Catholic with 14 points as the Explorers remained undefeated at 27-0 with a 50-34 win over Breese Central at home Tuesday night; the Cougars fell to 11-14 on the year.

Marquette threw a 17-0 first-quarter shutout on Central and went on to run out winners on the night. Nick Hemann and Isaiah Ervin each contributed 13 points for MCHS and Sammy Green added nine while Simon Thomas led Central with 15 points.

The Explorers close out the regular season with a Friday night visit to Waterloo Gibault; the Class 3A boys regional schedules and pairings will be announced late Friday afternoon, with the Explorers competing in the Class 3A playoffs this season.

