ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School presents their Fall Play - Alexa in Wonderland - this Friday and Saturday, November 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. in the Marquette Gymnasium.

The fall play will feature three World Premier One Acts written by Marquette Catholic High School students. The play is directed by Brett Klaus.

Tickets are $5 and sold at the door. The play will last approximately 90-minutes plus a 15-minute intermission.

