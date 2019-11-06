ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School presents their Fall Play - Alexa in Wonderland - this Friday and Saturday, November 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. in the Marquette Gymnasium.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fall play will feature three World Premier One Acts written by Marquette Catholic High School students. The play is directed by Brett Klaus.

Tickets are $5 and sold at the door. The play will last approximately 90-minutes plus a 15-minute intermission.

More like this:

Marquette Catholic Students Shine at ACES Competition
Mar 25, 2025
Marquette Student Leader Payton Crane Shines in Academics/Service, Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of Month
Feb 25, 2025
Marquette Catholic High School To Present Freaky Friday
5 days ago
Statewide Organization Plans to Conduct Their Annual Conference at Pere Marquette State Park
Feb 27, 2025
Finalists Announced: Marquette Catholic Continues Tradition of Student Section Excellence
Mar 5, 2025

 