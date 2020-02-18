ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s dance team posted excellent performances recently at the Highland IDTA Regional and IDTA State Finals in Springfield.

Out of 28 teams in the 1A division at the IDTA State Finals Meet, Marquette placed second and received the second-place Grand Champion Award.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette’s girls were second in the 1A Jazz Routine and placed third in their 1A Lyrical Routine. Marquette was third in Jazz and first in Lyrical at the IDTA Regional. Isabel Borman was fifth out of 15 soloists and all qualified for state. Rachel Rummerfield received a Rising Star at regional.

Sammy Fumagalli is the head coach, Emily Feuerstein is assistant coach, Isabel Borman is captain. Other team members are Delaney Orlando, DeAnna Wells, Carmen Isringhausen, Allie Hunn, Nicole Meine, Lily Thaxton, Amari Hawkins, Rachel Rummerfield and Sophie Bunch.

More like this: