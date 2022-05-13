ALTON - Marquette Catholic has had a strong history in academic challenge competitions. This year, led by John Walters, the ACES squad placed 11th in the annual state competition.

The Marquette Academic Challenge Team (ACES), formally known as WYSE, is a test-based competition where each team member is tested in two of the following subjects: Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics, Engineering Graphics, English, and Computer Science.

Nina Walters and Breanna Gaither, finished fifth in Math and sixth in Chemistry, respectively, in the state competition.

Shown in the first photo are, back row: Rodger Zawodniak, Nina Walters, Elizabeth Guenther, lsabel Silliman, Nathan Bennett, Peter Walsh, Drew Davis, Skylar Schuster, and Will Schwartz. Front row: Breanna Gaither, Marissa Statos, Kelsie Steib, Paige Masterson, Abigail Taylor, and Emma Bohannon.

REGIONAL MEDAL WINNERS

Back Row: Peter Walsh 2nd Biology, Will Schwartz 1st in Chemistry, Skylar Schuster 2nd in Chemistry, Dre Davis 1st in Physics, Nathan Bennett 2nd in Physics.

Front row: Nina Walters 2nd in Math and 2nd in Chemistry, Elizabeth Guenther 3rd in Math, Emma Bohannon 1st in Biology.

Sectionals Special Note

Nina Walters took second in both Chemistry and Math at Sectionals, while Skylar Schuster was first in Chemistry.

