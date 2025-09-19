Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Ft. Mega Raffle, & Blog Talk!

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Mega Raffle promises to distribute $62,000 in cash prizes over the next few weeks, including a $50K grand prize.

The Mega Raffle raises money to support students at Marquette Catholic High School. Tickets cost $50 for one or three for $100. On Sept. 19, 2025, an Early Bird drawing winner will walk away with $1,000. The big drawing will be held at the Marquette Homecoming Block Party on Oct. 25, 2025.

“Everybody has the chance to win the big pot,” said Director of Development Mary Hough. “You have until now until somewhere around 9 o’clock on Oct. 25 to get those tickets in.”

Early Bird drawings are slated to take place on Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17, and Oct. 24. These winners will receive $1,000.

On the night of the Block Party, a few other lucky community members will walk away with $5,000, $500, and $250. If your ticket is drawn as an Early Bird winner, it will go back into the drawing for the chance to win the big prize.

Hough and Principal Tim Harmon are looking forward to the Homecoming Block Party, which promises to be a fun night. The party takes place in the street in front of the school on Oct. 25. Hough noted that people from across the Riverbend region are invited to come have fun.

“It’s really kind of geared toward our Marquette families, our alumni, just the Marquette family as a whole. It’s certainly open to the public as well,” she said. “It’s just a really fun way to, number one, kind of culminate this whole Mega Raffle that we’ve been doing for the past several weeks, and then also a way to bring our alumni together, our parents together, and just have a really fun night with some food, some drinks, some live music. It’s a great time.”

Harmon emphasized that the Mega Raffle ticket sales go to a good cause: to support Marquette students. The fundraiser raises nearly $500,000 for the school, most of which helps students with tuition costs.

“A large portion of that fundraising that we do does help offset tuition,” Harmon explained. “That’s a huge portion of trying to have the diverse population that we have. Financial aid is there, tuition aid is there, scholarships are there. The $500,000-plus that they raise is a large portion of what helps with that."

Harmon and Hough added that the school year is off to a positive start, with the addition of a new chapel on campus and several wins for their sports teams. They hope the Mega Raffle is once again successful in raising money for the school and providing some fun for the community.

For more information about the Mega Raffle, including how to purchase tickets, visit their official website at MarquetteCatholic.org/MegaRaffle. You can also purchase tickets in person at the school or at the Oct. 25 Block Party. To learn more, call Marquette Catholic High School at 618-463-0580.

