ALTON - The Marquette Catholic 2024 Mega Raffle Kick Off Party is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Johnson's Corner in Alton. The second Early Bird Drawing will take place at 9 p.m.

The Early Bird Drawing dates are as follows: Aug. 16, Aug. 24, Aug. 30, Sept. 6, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.

Marquette Catholic's Annual Mega Raffle kicked off the start of the school year on Aug. 16, 2024, drawing a large crowd. The events are coordinated by Mary Hough, Marquette's Director of Development and raffle organizer.

The Mega Raffle serves as a significant fundraiser for the school, supporting various needs such as scholarships, financial aid, capital improvements and much more.

Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon emphasized the importance of the Mega Raffle to the school.

"It is a large part of our big fundraiser that helps support the school, students, faculty, and staff," Harmon said. "It is used for a mix of everything. It goes toward helping us support scholarships and financial aid assistance and gets used as part of our capital improvements."

He also said the event also serves as a community-building occasion, particularly for incoming freshmen and their families.

Harmon praised Hough for her exceptional organizational skills. "Mary Hough does a great job with the whole program," Harmon noted.

Tickets for the raffle cost $50, and you can buy two to get one free. The grand prize is $50,000, and this prize will be drawn on Sept. 21, 2024, at the Marquette Homecoming Block Party. Current MCHS students who sell tickets are also entered into a drawing for free tuition.

For more information about the Mega Raffle and to purchase tickets, visit the official website.

