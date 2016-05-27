NAPERVILLE – Marquette Catholic's quest for a state championship came to an end Friday evening as Wheaton Academy of West Chicago defeated the Explorers 3-0 in an IHSA Class 1A state semifinal match at North Central College in Naperville.

The Explorers will play for third place at 3 p.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday's other semifinal match between Williamsville and Woodstock Marian; the final is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lauren Fischer had 11 saves for the Explorers, who fell to 14-10-3; Sonora Eldred also had a save for Marquette.

Gretchen Pearson scored twice for the Warriors, goals coming in the 27th and 64th minutes; Emmerson Fuller scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute for the Warriors.