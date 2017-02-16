

ALTON - Marquette Catholic defensive star Alex Tesson made a commitment Tuesday to attend St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, on a football scholarship.

Explorers’ head football coach Darrell Angleton described Tesson as a dominant nose guard on defense for the Explorers this past season. Tesson is 6-foot-1, 260 pounds. Tesson had 26 solo tackles and 46 total tackles combined with assists last season in 10 games, counting the one playoff game, according to Max Preps.

“Alex’s biggest game was in the Taylorville playoff game,” Angleton said. He is a prototypical run-stop player. He drew a lot of double teams from other teams. His level of dedication led him to be one of our team captains. He was a leader last year in the off-season in the weight room.”

Tesson said he is looking forward to playing football and attending St. Ambrose.

“I am going to try to get stronger and lose a couple pounds be quicker on my feet,” he said before he arrives on the St. Ambrose campus. “Weightlifting has been key to my success. I had an ACL injury and missed all my sophomore year. I lifted a little bit before junior year with Ryan Johnson’s program. Weightlifting has been big with my leg power in football to get my push so I can get through the offensive line.”

Tesson said he has loved his experience at Marquette Catholic as a student and football player.

“I have enjoyed playing for Coach Angleton greatly. He has helped our team. We were 7-2 in the regular season last year and made the playoffs. Marquette has done so much for me, from having me play varsity my freshman year and believing in me to play after my sophomore year after my injury.

“It is amazing what Marquette has done for me. I was hurt my freshman year in the off-season lifting and hurt my entire sophomore year after that. Weightlifting to recover from the injury, though, helped me a lot.”

Tesson is going to focus hard academically and with football after he arrives at St. Ambrose.

“I would like to be starting but want to be there and help out the team," he said. "I am going into nursing. They have a fantastic nursing program. I am very lucky to be going there.”

