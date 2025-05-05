ALTON — Marquette Catholic High School junior Jack Beaber has emerged as a leading competitor in area outdoor track and field this season, excelling in both the shot put and discus events.

Beaber recently secured second place at the Madison County Small Schools Meet with a personal record throw of 47 feet, 4.25 inches in the shot put and a discus toss measuring 159 feet, 4 inches. Earlier this season, on April 17, 2025, he set a personal best in the discus with a throw of 161 feet, 9 inches during the Wood River Relays.

Throughout the season, Beaber has claimed first place in the discus at the Roxana Open, Southwestern Co-Ed Relays, and Carlinville Relays. He also won the shot put at the Wood River Relays.

Beaber's consistent performance has earned him the title of Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Beaber has developed a competitive rivalry with Maryville Christian’s Josh Coulby, with both athletes pushing each other in the shot put and discus events. Marquette head boys track and field coach Billy Sprague noted the benefits of this rivalry.

“I know Jack has big things ahead,” Sprague said. “Jack and Josh are two dominant competitors in this area in the shot put and discus. Jack Beaber has a goal of being on the podium at state for his future and I think he will get it. He has the drive to be very successful.”

