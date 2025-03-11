NORMAL— Marquette Catholic High School's Blue Crew was awarded the 2025 IHSA Best Student Section Champions for Class 1A and 2A over the weekend during the girls basketball state tournament at Illinois State University. This achievement marks the third time Marquette has claimed this title, previously winning in 2020 and 2024.

The announcement of this year's championship coincided with Marquette's fifth Final 4 selection. Representing the school at the event were students shown above, Jude Keller, Karson Morrissey, Will Fahnestock, Maya Stephan, Chloe Steele, and Lulu Lonero. Faculty representatives Jon Podner and Beth Decourcey also represented Marquette at the championship weekend at Illinois State University.

Marquette Principal Tim Harmon expressed his pride in the students' efforts, calling the state championship "fantastic news." He highlighted their commitment to supporting Marquette teams and acknowledged the contributions of Mrs. Decourcey in this achievement.

