ALTON - Community members have just a few more chances to win $50,000.

Marquette Catholic High School will host its Homecoming Block Party in front of the school on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Community members are invited to attend to celebrate the season and enjoy several raffle drawings as part of Marquette’s Mega Raffle fundraiser. The grand prize — $50,000 — will be announced that night.

“It’s just a really good opportunity for the Marquette family, alumni, past parents, to just come and get together and have a really fun time,” said Director of Development Mary Hough. “Of course, the night culminates with our Mega Raffle drawing.”

In total, Marquette will give out $62,000 in prizes. They have completed five $1,000 early bird drawings so far, with the sixth and final one slated to take place on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. During the block party, Marquette will also draw for two $250 prizes, one $500 prize, and one lucky $5,000 winner.

Hough noted that current Marquette families will be competing in the “very popular” tuition raffle. For every ten Mega Raffle tickets sold by a family, they get one entry into a drawing for free tuition for a year.

Hough said the Mega Raffle fundraiser has been “going strong” for the past several weeks. She emphasized that all proceeds go back to Marquette to support their students and programs. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and they hope many people participate in the Mega Raffle drawing.

The block party itself will include food and drinks for purchase as well as entertainment by Riverbend Dueling Pianos. Hough encourages people to attend the block party and enjoy the community feel.

She also noted that the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, will include a “mini parade” of the homecoming court from Johnson’s Corner to the stadium. She hopes many people come out to enjoy the football game and the block party, making the experience a true homecoming for Marquette alumni.

“This is just another way that we live out the Marquette family. We all kind of come together in an effort for this fundraiser,” Hough added. “This is just the way that the Marquette family comes together, both alumni, current parents and past parents as well.”

You can purchase tickets online up until the day of the Homecoming Block Party.

