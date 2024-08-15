ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School students and teachers are gearing up for another great year as they returned to school on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Principal Tim Harmon expressed his excitement for the upcoming school year. He noted that he is especially looking forward to welcoming the seniors and freshmen, and he can’t wait to start the year on a positive note.

“I am just extremely excited for the incoming freshman class to get to be part of the Marquette family and, I’ll say, even more excited for the seniors,” Harmon said. “It’s hard to be more excited than I am for the freshmen, but I’m more excited even for the seniors that they’re getting to enjoy their last year of four years at Marquette and getting to enjoy being part of our family, but then also getting ready to go out into the big grand world of college or the military or the workforce. I’m just really excited. I feel like there’s a lot of joy and anxious feelings, but the good kind of anxious feelings.”

Harmon explained that MCHS had an orientation day on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and students “genuinely seem excited to be back.” As Harmon and other administrators welcomed students at the door on Aug. 15, they were eager to see both returning Explorers and fresh faces.

“I think that all of the students are definitely excited,” he added. “I know I’m speaking for myself, but also speaking for the teachers, that there’s definitely a lot of joy and excitement and passion to the have the kids back and to be in the classroom again.”

Welcome back, Explorers!

