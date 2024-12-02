ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School will host its annual dinner and Christmas show, Jingle Bell Jukebox, on Saturday, December 7. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with hors d’voeuvres and beverages available, the buffet style dinner will be at 5:30, and the show begins at 6:15 on the Ruth Klaus Stage.

According to Principal, Mr. Timothy Harmon, the third annual Christmas-themed program is a celebration of the school’s Catholic identity as well as a festive display of student talent. He said, “This is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s so much fun seeing the students act in a Christmas themed series of skits, singing Christmas songs, and creating that wonderful feeling of seasonal joy. They do a tremendous job and look like they have so much fun as well. I especially enjoyed having my eight-year-old daughter at the show last year. Seeing her enjoy the show and taking in the seasonal joy was a highlight of the season for me.”

Ms. Madison Foreman, Theater and Music Director, stated over 20 students from the choir and theater programs are involved in the production. She said, "I truly enjoyed working with these talented students to bring this concert to life. Their dedication and passion made this event a joy to create, and I'm hopeful that it will help spread the Christmas spirit throughout the community. There's something incredibly special about coming together through music, especially during this season of giving, and I hope that our performance will inspire joy and Christmas cheer for all who attend."

Members of the choir are Lily Berkenbile, Jack Droste, Nola Effinger, Addison Gallagher, Erin Schwartz, William Bridegroom, Zoe-Marie Harris, Piper Karrenbrock, Annie Van, Annabelle Walters, Akira Alexander, Heidi Kahl and Kennedy Smith. The show features Alyssa Converse as Ginger Frost, William Bridegroom as Jack Skellington, Luke Steyer as Buddy the Elf, Heidi Kahl as Commercial Girl, Nicholas Acklin as Scrooge, Piper Karrenbrock as Cindy Lou Who, Ella Walters as Kate McCallister, Noah Rose as Kevin McCallister, Erin Schwartz as The Pigeon Lady, Addison Gallagher as Edward Scissorhands, Lily Berkenbile as Old Woman Winter, Annabelle Walters as Sally, Nola Effinger as Mariah Carey, and Charlotte Bartlett-Nealeigh as Ariana Grande.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for faculty and staff, and $15.00 for children under 12. Tickets for the show and dessert only are $15.00 and can be purchased at https://www.marquettecatholic.org/or at the door.

