ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School will present Disney’s Freaky Friday – A New Musical on April 10, 11, and 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. on the Ruth Klaus Stage located at 219 E. 4th Street.

Disney’s Freaky Friday, a New Musical features music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and is written by Bridget Carpenter. It is based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers and its 1976, 1995, and 2003 film adaptations. In the story, an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, and they have only one day to make things right again before the mom's wedding.

According to Ms. Madison Foreman, Theater and Music Director, 32 students are involved in the production as actors, crew and ensemble. She said, “Our students have poured their hearts into bringing this story to life. It’s a story that everyone can relate to—about family, understanding, and embracing change—but it’s also packed with humor, exciting choreography, and fantastic music. We can’t wait for the community to experience the incredible talent and dedication of our cast and crew.”

Principal characters include Alyssa Converse, Heidi Kahl, Lucas Lacy, Nicholas Acklin, Piper Karrenbrock, Annabelle Walters, Jackson Ellis-Gable, Ella Walters, Noah Rose, Calvin Greenberg, Abbi Widman, Nola Effinger, Erin Schwartz, William Bridegroom, Addison Gallagher, Lily Berkenbile, Jack Droste, Allison Nash, Josie Anderson, and Akira Alexander. Crew members are Annie Van, Lolah Maher, Xander Clary, Dylan Diaz and Dakota Nelson. Members of the ensemble include Isabella Greenberg, Zoe-Marie Harris, Kennedy Smith and Leena Walker.

According to Marquette Principal, Timothy Harmon, the Spring Musical is the highlight of the theater season. He said, “I am so incredibly excited to see the talent and hard work of 32 students involved in this production. I grew up watching Freaky Friday on television and getting to see students perform it live will be so much fun. I believe this show will be a fantastic representation of the dedication and creativity that our school’s theater and music programs foster. Don't miss out on what I expect to be an unforgettable performance."

Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased at https://www.marquettecatholic.org/theatertickets or at the door.

