ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School student Kaya Thies signed onto Lewis and Clark Community College for soccer on Wednesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Kaya has played soccer throughout her high school career, helping to bring her team to multiple state tourney appearances. Now, her hard work has paid off, bringing her to another chapter in her career and education.

“I am really excited to play soccer at Lewis and Clark. They have a great team and I really like the coach there. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Thies.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thies was met with much support during her signing. With many friends, family, teachers, and coaches attending to cheer her on for the big moment.

Being only a few months away from graduation, Kaya is looking forward to college, despite enjoying her time at Marquette. As far as her plans for a major, Kaya is still deciding.

“I’m undecided right now. I need to make that decision soon though. I do like forensic sciences, so I’m looking into different options surrounding science and things like that. While of course, I’m excited to play soccer there I am excited to study there as well,” said Thies.

Lewis and Clark Community College is located in Godfrey, Illinois, with an additional campus in Edwardsville. They offer an array of Associate Degree programs along with many certificates, career programs, and transfer options.

More like this:

Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Radley Hoener Signs National Letter of Intent
Mar 11, 2025
Drew Winslow Reflects On Triad's Historic Basketball Journey, He Now Prepares For Baseball Season
Mar 13, 2025
From Greenville University Standout To Super Bowl Champion: Nicholas Morrow's Historic Triumph
Mar 12, 2025
LC Athletics Finds Winning Fundraising Formula  
Mar 28, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Oilers' Softball Star Camey Adams Balances Sports and Academics
Mar 13, 2025

 