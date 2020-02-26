ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School student Kaya Thies signed onto Lewis and Clark Community College for soccer on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaya has played soccer throughout her high school career, helping to bring her team to multiple state tourney appearances. Now, her hard work has paid off, bringing her to another chapter in her career and education.

“I am really excited to play soccer at Lewis and Clark. They have a great team and I really like the coach there. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Thies.

Thies was met with much support during her signing. With many friends, family, teachers, and coaches attending to cheer her on for the big moment.

Being only a few months away from graduation, Kaya is looking forward to college, despite enjoying her time at Marquette. As far as her plans for a major, Kaya is still deciding.

“I’m undecided right now. I need to make that decision soon though. I do like forensic sciences, so I’m looking into different options surrounding science and things like that. While of course, I’m excited to play soccer there I am excited to study there as well,” said Thies.

Lewis and Clark Community College is located in Godfrey, Illinois, with an additional campus in Edwardsville. They offer an array of Associate Degree programs along with many certificates, career programs, and transfer options.

