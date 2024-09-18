Our Daily Show Interview! MCHS Mega Raffle Win 50 Grand This Week!

ALTON - One lucky community member will win $50,000 this weekend at Marquette Catholic High School’s Mega Raffle.

A long-standing community tradition, the raffle aims to raise around $120,000. Marquette will then give away $62,000 in prizes at their Homecoming Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in front of Marquette Catholic High School (MCHS) in Alton. The rest of the proceeds will go directly to the school to help fund resources and scholarships.

“The Marquette family is familiar with the Mega Raffle, and they look forward to it every year,” said Director of Development Mary Hough. “It really just started with a group of Marquette parents and board members who wanted to get a fun fundraiser going for the school. It’s been alive since then and going strong.”

The raffle’s grand prize is $50,000, but there are several other cash prizes available. During the block party, MCHS will also draw two $250 prizes, one $500 prize, and one $5,000 prize.

This weekend is also the last chance to win a $1,000 early bird prize, to be drawn on Sept. 20, 2024. Early bird winners are still entered for the chance to win the $50,000 grand prize.

Raffle tickets cost $50, and you can buy two to get one free. Anyone who purchases $100 worth of tickets will receive a coupon card with discounts to local restaurants.

Current MCHS students who sell tickets are also entered into a drawing for free tuition. For every ten tickets sold, the student gets one entry into the free tuition drawing, which will take place during the Homecoming Block Party on Sept. 21.

Hough and MCHS Principal Tim Harmon noted that the Mega Raffle and the Homecoming Block Party are great traditions for the Marquette community. Hough said that Homecoming Week is “controlled chaos,” with lots of dress-up days and fun before the parade that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night through the streets of downtown Alton.

“I have to praise my staff here, they very much get involved and dress up with the kids,” Harmon added. “They embrace it, they have a lot of fun with it, and the kids absolutely love that the faculty and staff do that.”

The football game will be followed by the students’ dance on Saturday night. Parents and alumni are invited to have their own fun at the Homecoming Block Party from 6–10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to a beer tent and food for sale, the Block Party will feature Howling at the Moon Dueling Pianos. Hough and Harmon are looking forward to celebrating MCHS and welcoming members of the Marquette community back to the school.

“We’ll have food and drinks for purchase, and of course, lots of cash prizes to give away,” Hough said. “It's a super fun night. A lot of our current parents will come, alumni, obviously, we want them to come. Past parents tend to come. So we’re looking forward to it. It’s a good time.”

You can buy Mega Raffle tickets up until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The drawings will start at 9:45 p.m. Hough and Harmon hope to see many people there.

