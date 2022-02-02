Marquette Catholic High School Has Traditional Snow Day On Wednesday
ALTON - Interim Principal Timothy J. Harmon sent out a message to parents and the media early this morning that Marquette Catholic High School will close for Wednesday, February 2, 2022, due to inclement weather.
"Good morning Marquette families," he said. "We are having a 'traditional' snow day today. There will be no virtual learning today. Stay home and be safe. I will issue updates later this afternoon or evening. God bless. Thank you!"
For the full list of school/community cancellations see below:
https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/area-schoolcommunity-cancellations-56421.cfm
If you have a cancellation, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.