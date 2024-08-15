Our Daily Show LIVE! Eric Dickerson: Scotty McCreery Pre Show! MCHS Football Volunteering!

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School football team showed their civic pride on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, by volunteering at the Scotty McCreery concert.

Head coach Eric Dickerson said that the kids and parents were eager to volunteer at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater. He explained that it’s part of Marquette’s mission to give back, and they were happy to help the community after the people of Alton have done so much for them.

“It’s just great to give back to the community that supports us all year long,” Dickerson said. “They come out, watch us and support the school. We can give back what we can, so it’s a great opportunity for us to get out and be amongst our community.”

Assistant coach Billy Sprague organized the volunteer opportunity. Dickerson, the team and their parents were immediately on board.

Dickerson said the MCHS football team is “looking great” ahead of this season. They had 45 kids who came out for football this year, a jump from last season’s 25 students. They spent the summer lifting weights and practicing. As Marquette’s school year begins, Dickerson looks forward to seeing how his team does.

“We were in the weight room and just scrimmaging, having fun and getting better,” he remembered. “Everything’s on the up and up right now, and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Dickerson noted that the team typically practices at Gordon Moore Park, and he thanked the community for allowing them to practice in different parks and locations after the sinkhole. The Riverbend’s willingness to support the football team echoes the team’s excitement to give back, and they were happy to volunteer on Aug. 9.

“It’s just an opportunity to give back to the community that does so much for us,” Dickerson added. “Everything that’s been done for us, this is just a small part that we can give back and make our presence known, like, hey, thanks for supporting us throughout the year. We’re here for you guys, too.”

