Marquette Catholic High School Announces that their Football Game this Saturday Night will be Military Night
October 3, 2019 2:56 PM October 4, 2019 11:12 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School announces that their football game this Saturday night, October 5, 2019, at 7:00 at Alton Public Schools Stadium vs. Madison will be “Military Night.” All Military Veterans will be admitted free and will be asked to stand when they are recognized during the game. All active-duty military personnel will be admitted free by showing their military ID card.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.