ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School announces that their football game this Saturday night, October 5, 2019, at 7:00 at Alton Public Schools Stadium vs. Madison will be "Military Night." All Military Veterans will be admitted free and will be asked to stand when they are recognized during the game. All active-duty military personnel will be admitted free by showing their military ID card.