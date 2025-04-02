ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has announced it will not renew the contract of Boys Head Basketball Coach Cody Best, a decision that comes after three seasons at the helm of the Explorers.

“We are thankful to Coach Best for his service to our program the last three years. We have made the decision to move in a different direction with our program. We wish Cody and his family nothing but the best,” said Brian Hoener, Marquette Catholic Athletic Director.

During his tenure, Coach Best compiled a record of 63-39, leading the Explorers to two Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Regional titles. The team finished the recent season with a 16-17 record, following a successful 2023 season that saw them go 26-9 and a 21-13 finish in 2022.

Interested applicants may find the job posting at www.marquettecatholic.org/careers.

