ALTON - There are a lot of heavy hearts in the Marquette Catholic family after the recent death of young alum Jack Warren, a class of 2019 graduate.

On the Marquette Catholic Facebook page, Jack was described as “beloved by his Marquette family including teachers, staff, coaches and most of all - his many friends, whom he was so proud to lead in the Blue Crew as Captain Marquette.”

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, Marquette Catholic will host a prayer service and candle lighting ceremony at the school. All who would like to show their support are welcome and encouraged to attend. A cause of death also has not yet been released.

Arrangements for Jack Warren are pending but tentatively will include a visitation at Marquette Catholic with the funeral at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Once details are finalized, those will be passed along, Marquette Catholic said.

“Please keep Jack’s family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time,” Marquette Catholic said on the Facebook page.

Marquette Catholic baseball coach Tim Fahnestock said Jack was a great kid and great teammate.

“He really was Captain Marquette, which is a big thing for the student body," the coach said. "He was very special and if you look back at pictures, he always had a smile on his face. He was a great competitor.”

Jack recently finished his baseball career at Lewis and Clark Community College and was a student at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Coach Fahnestock said Jack planned to assist the baseball team in the spring as a coach.

“This is a huge loss for Marquette,” the coach said. “It has not been easy.”

Julianne Fears organized a GoFundMe for Jack’s family. These were her special words on the page:

“Jack Gregory was taken from this earth and his loved ones before we were ready to say goodbye. Anyone who knew Jack knew love, life, and a lot of laughter. As his beloved family maneuvers through this devastating loss, we would love to take the financial burden off of them and let them honor their Jackie the best way they know how. Your contribution to this fund will be greatly appreciated and used to honor our Jackie: beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, and Captain Marquette!

“Words can not express the appreciation for the outpouring of love and support the family has already received. Tricia, his family, and his friends are trying to survive the unthinkable. The last thing they need to worry about is any financial obligation of getting Jack home and celebrating his life. We love and appreciate you all!”

The GoFundMe link is below:

https://gofund.me/f1fcc428

