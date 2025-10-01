ALTON - The Marquette girls volleyball team secured a 2-1 victory over Maryville Christian on Tuesday, winning with set scores of 20-25, 25-20, 25-21. The match took place at Marquette’s home court. With the win, Marquette improved to 10-12 overall and 4-3 in the Gateway Metro Conference.

Mark Ellerbracht is at the helm as head coach of the Marquette Explorers, who continue to improve as the season develops.

Maryville Christian is having an impressive girls volleyball season under head coach Jill Harrison, with a 12-6 overall mark. The girls recorded some notable statistics in the contest.

Key contributors for Marquette included Karly Davenport, who recorded four service points, four kills, and three blocks. Ari Davenport added six service points, six kills, nine assists, and one block, while Ella Tesson and Mia Moore each contributed five kills. Moore also added three service points. Brooke Keller provided five service points and eight assists, and Alex Stephan led defensively with 25 service receptions and 20 digs. Morgan Rister supported the defense with nine service receptions and 12 digs.

For Maryville Christian, Ella Harrison and Kinsley Ballard each had seven kills, with Anna Gaworski contributing five kills and Ella Partney recording four kills and 17 assists. Ballard and Brooklynn Thien each had five digs, while Lydia Hale added four digs. Grace Joiner contributed two aces, and Thien recorded 15 service receptions.

Maryville Christian, 12-6 overall, plays at home against Collinsville at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Marquette plays Peoria at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, and Seymour at 8 p.m., then Lanphier at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in the Riverton Tournament.

