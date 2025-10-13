ALTON — Marquette Catholic High School will host its annual Pink Out Night to raise breast cancer awareness during a volleyball match against Gibault Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

The event, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will feature both JV and varsity teams wearing special pink jerseys. Spectators are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause. The Explorers enter the game with a 15-14 overall record.

In addition to the game, Marquette Catholic will be collecting monetary donations, as well as gas and grocery store gift cards, to support patients at OSF St. Anthony’s Moeller Cancer Center in Alton.

Students who attend the game and bring a gift card valued at $5 or more will receive a dress-down pass for Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. The volleyball schedule on Oct. 14 includes freshman matches starting at 5 p.m., JV at 6 p.m., and varsity at 7 p.m.