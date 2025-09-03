Marquette Catholic Girls Tennis Overwhelms Althoff 8-1
Dominating singles and doubles matches led Marquette to a decisive victory at the Gordon Moore courts in Alton against Belleville Althoff Catholic.
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls tennis team topped Belleville Althoff Catholic 8-1 in a girls tennis match on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at the Gordon Moore tennis courts in Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Marquette returns to action at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Metro East Lutheran High School and plays in the Heather Bradshaw Invite on Friday and Saturday in Edwardsville.
These were the results against Althoff Catholic:
SINGLES
No. 1 - Maddie Waters won 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 - Izzy Hough won 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3 - Sarah Foehn won 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 - Mia Lopez won 6-1, 6-0.
No. 5 - Finley Stevenson won
No. 6 - Sophia Lamere won.
DOUBLES
No. 1 - Tessa Wuller-Izzy Hough lost 8-5.
No. 2- Maddie Waters-Clara Kim won 8-1.
No. 3 - Sophia Lamere-Ava Gasawski won 8-1.
More like this: