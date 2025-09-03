Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls tennis team topped Belleville Althoff Catholic 8-1 in a girls tennis match on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at the Gordon Moore tennis courts in Alton.

Marquette returns to action at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Metro East Lutheran High School and plays in the Heather Bradshaw Invite on Friday and Saturday in Edwardsville.

These were the results against Althoff Catholic:

SINGLES

No. 1 - Maddie Waters won 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Izzy Hough won 6-0, 6-4.

Article continues after sponsor message

No. 3 - Sarah Foehn won 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 - Mia Lopez won 6-1, 6-0.

No. 5 - Finley Stevenson won

No. 6 - Sophia Lamere won.

DOUBLES

No. 1 - Tessa Wuller-Izzy Hough lost 8-5.

No. 2- Maddie Waters-Clara Kim won 8-1.

No. 3 - Sophia Lamere-Ava Gasawski won 8-1.

More like this: