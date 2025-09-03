Back Row (Left to Right) Sophia Lamere, Mia Lopez, Izzy Hough, Maddie Waters, Finley Stevenson, Clara Brass, Corrine Janek From Row (Left to Right) Addie Bryson, Sarah Moehn, Holly Forrester, Juliana Urhahn, Avery Conrad.

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls tennis team topped Belleville Althoff Catholic 8-1 in a girls tennis match on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at the Gordon Moore tennis courts in Alton.

Marquette returns to action at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Metro East Lutheran High School and plays in the Heather Bradshaw Invite on Friday and Saturday in Edwardsville.

These were the results against Althoff Catholic:

SINGLES

No. 1 - Maddie Waters won 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Izzy Hough won 6-0, 6-4.

No. 3 - Sarah Foehn won 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 - Mia Lopez won 6-1, 6-0.

No. 5 - Finley Stevenson won

No. 6 - Sophia Lamere won.

DOUBLES

No. 1 - Tessa Wuller-Izzy Hough lost 8-5.

No. 2- Maddie Waters-Clara Kim won 8-1.

No. 3 - Sophia Lamere-Ava Gasawski won 8-1.

