Marquette Catholic girls tennis notches 11th dual win
Marquette Catholic High School defeated Vandalia 9-0 to capture its 11th dual win of the season on Thursday.
The Explorers girls tennis team is now 11-6 on the season.
Here are the results of the Marquette Catholic-Vandalia match:
Singles
Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated Stacey Hudson (VHS) 8-0
Maria Wendle (MCHS) defeated Lora Hedgpeth (VHS) 8-1
Katie Ventimiglia (MCHS) defeated Allysin Ward (VHS) 8-2
Kaya Theis (MCHS) defeated Aleia Beckman (VHS) 8-4
Emily Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated Jadea Johnson (VHS) 8-0
Eleonore Scroggins (MCHS) defeated Alexie Beckman (VHS) 8-0
Doubles
Ventimiglia/Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated Hudson/Beckman (VHS) 8-0
Scroggins/Leah Hoefert (MCHS) defeated Ward/Hedgpeth (VHS) 8-2
Emily Fazio/Grace Schulz (MCHS) defeated Johnson/Rylee Valezguez (VHS) 8-0