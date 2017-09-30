Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated Stacey Hudson (VHS) 8-0 in a singles match on Thursday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Marquette Catholic High School defeated Vandalia 9-0 to capture its 11th dual win of the season on Thursday.

The Explorers girls tennis team is now 11-6 on the season.

Here are the results of the Marquette Catholic-Vandalia match:

Singles

Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated Stacey Hudson (VHS) 8-0

Maria Wendle (MCHS) defeated Lora Hedgpeth (VHS) 8-1

Katie Ventimiglia (MCHS) defeated Allysin Ward (VHS) 8-2

Kaya Theis (MCHS) defeated Aleia Beckman (VHS) 8-4

Emily Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated Jadea Johnson (VHS) 8-0

Eleonore Scroggins (MCHS) defeated Alexie Beckman (VHS) 8-0

Doubles

Ventimiglia/Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated Hudson/Beckman (VHS) 8-0

Scroggins/Leah Hoefert (MCHS) defeated Ward/Hedgpeth (VHS) 8-2

Emily Fazio/Grace Schulz (MCHS) defeated Johnson/Rylee Valezguez (VHS) 8-0

 