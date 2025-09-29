ALTON — Marquette Catholic recorded a significant girls tennis win over Highland 5-4 on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Alton. The victory was secured by the doubles team of Izzy Hough and Mia Lopez, who won a tight 9-7 match.

The singles matches set the tone for the competition, with Maddie Waters of Alton (Marquette) defeating Highland’s Nora Kampwerth 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Highland’s Julianne Lindsco responded by overpowering Izzy Hough 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Emma Baudino of Highland won a closely fought match against Sarah Moehn, 7-5, 7-6 (7), at No. 3 singles.

Alton’s Mia Lopez rebounded with a win over Jolie Mott 7-6 (7), 6-2 at No. 4 singles. Finley Stevenson of Alton also contributed with a three-set victory against Aimee Jansen, 2-6, 7-5, 10-2, at No. 5 singles. Sophia Lamere sealed the singles lineup for Alton by defeating Rachael Reckmann 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles play, Highland’s top team of Nora Kampwerth and Julianne Lindsco won decisively against Alton’s Adelaide Bryson and Sophia Lamere, 8-0. However, the second doubles team of Mia Lopez and Izzy Hough delivered the crucial win for Alton with a 9-7 victory over Highland’s Emma Baudino and Jolie Mott.

The third doubles match went to Highland’s Aimee Jansen and Rachael Reckmann, who defeated Sarah Moehn and Finley Stevenson 8-2.

The win improves Alton (Marquette)’s record as the season progresses, highlighting strong performances in both singles and doubles competition. The girls return to action at home against Civic Memorial on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, and at home against Jersey on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, and Collinsville on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2025.

