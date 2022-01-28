SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, CARROLLTON 35: The Marquette Lady Explorers defeated the Carrollton Lady Hawks Thursday night at the Carrollton High School’s Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament. The Carrollton squad was talented and played Marquette tough in the first two quarters, but Marquette came back from halftime with a full-court press that proved to be Carrollton’s undoing.



The Lady Explorers led 16-10 after the first quarter. Carrollton regained the lead (26-23) at the half but Marquette took the lead (44-32) in the third quarter and never looked back.

Chloe White led the Marquette scoring with 16, Abby Williams put in 12, Kamryn Fandry 10, Jillian Nelson and Alyssa Powell each had 7 and Hayley Porter put in 4.

For Carrollton Callie McAdams put in 12, Graci Albrecht contributed 8, Ella Stumpf had 5, Lauren Flowers had 4 while Haley Schnelten, Sophie Pohlman and Paige Henson each had 2.

Marquette is now 21-6 while Carrollton is 17-8.

