CARLINVILLE - Marquette Catholic’s girls soccer team captured its fifth consecutive Regional Championship and 17th overall with a 6-0 victory over Carlinville on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Carlinville.

The No. 7-ranked Explorers will face No. 9 Quincy Notre Dame on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the Greenville Sectional.

The Explorers are honored as Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes of the Month, recording their 13th shutout of the season behind the strong goalkeeping of junior Jessica Eales.

Rylie Jacobs opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Maya Stephan.

Jacobs added a second goal, assisted by sophomore Izzi Hough. Maddie Waters made it 3-0 off a corner from Lilly Covert. Alex Stephan scored goals four and five, both assisted by Izzi Hough, who had three for the game. Lulu Lonero made it 6-0 for the Explorers.

The team’s performance against Carlinville continues to build momentum as they prepare for their upcoming sectional matchup.

The full roster for Marquette Catholic includes Jessica Eales, Maya Stephan, Alex Stephan, Grace Fischer, Summer Redd, Izzi Hough, Alivia Noss, Emma Dempsey, Remmi Copeland, Maddie Waters, Lulu Lonero, Delaney Ortmann, Grace Stovernik, Radley Hoener, Emily Hough, Eleanor Tiemann, Lily Covert, Chloe Roberts, Ellie Williams and Riley Tiemann.

The Explorers are led by head coach Brian Hoener.

