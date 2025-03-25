ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls soccer squad recorded its first win of the season 3-0 against Breese Central in the Metro Cup on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The Explorers play at home at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, against Columbia in another tough encounter.

The Metro Cup goals on Friday were by Alex Stephan (two) and Delaney Ortmann. Ortmann's goal was the first in her Explorers' career. An assistant was made by Izzi Hough. Jessica Eales also shown, received her first shutout in goal for Marquette Catholic.

Left to right in the photo are Jessica Eales, Izzi Hough, Delaney Ortmann and Alex Stephan.

The Explorers are 1-1-1 going into Tuesday's match.

