QUINCY – Marquette Catholic's girls soccer team faced off against Quincy Notre Dame on Monday, March 31, 2025, resulting in a scoreless tie in a match characterized by competitive play.

This matchup held particular significance for Marquette, as they were eliminated by Quincy Notre Dame in the sectional competition last year during an overtime thriller.

Currently, the Explorers hold a record of 2-3-3 as they navigate a challenging early-season schedule. Looking ahead, Marquette is set to play against Althoff Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025. They will then travel to Roxana for a match at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025.

