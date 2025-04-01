QUINCY – Marquette Catholic's girls soccer team faced off against Quincy Notre Dame on Monday, March 31, 2025, resulting in a scoreless tie in a match characterized by competitive play.

This matchup held particular significance for Marquette, as they were eliminated by Quincy Notre Dame in the sectional competition last year during an overtime thriller.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Currently, the Explorers hold a record of 2-3-3 as they navigate a challenging early-season schedule. Looking ahead, Marquette is set to play against Althoff Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025. They will then travel to Roxana for a match at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025.

More like this:

Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month: Kyridas Orr Was Valuable Sixth Player For Alton Girls Basketball Team
Mar 19, 2025
Marquette Catholic Girls Soccer Celebrates First Win of Season
Mar 25, 2025
Edwardsville Girls Basketball Falls Short 42-36 Against Quincy In Regional Semis
Feb 18, 2025
Alexis Ruiz Has Three Hits, Granite City Defeats Marquette Catholic With Two Runs In Seventh
Mar 19, 2025
Belleville Althoff Catholic Boys Basketball Team Romps Past T-Town, Is Headed To State Finals
Mar 11, 2025

 