MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40, STAUNTON 33 (OT): In the second quarterfinal of the Carrollton Tournament on Tuesday night, Jan. 28, 2025. Marquette outscored Staunton in the overtime 7-0 to take the win and advance to the last four.

Kel’c Robinson led the Explorers with 14 points, while Delaney Ortman had eight points, both Laila Davis and Jami Jones had six points each, Chayse Strickland hit for four points, and Allie Weiner had two points.

Ele Feldmann and Anna Machota led the Bulldogs with 11 points each, while Lilly Bandy had six points, and Sam Anderson scored five points.

Marquette is now 11-9, while Staunton goes to 18-4.

Marquette next plays tourney hosts Carrollton at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in the tournament.

