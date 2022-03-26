ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' track and field team was dominant in a meet at East Alton-Wood River's Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon. Marquette Catholic's Sammy Hentrich led the way with three first places in individual events.

In the girls' meet, Sammy Hentrich of Marquette won the 100 meters, with a time of 13.4 seconds, with Riley Lohman of Roxana second at 13.8 seconds and LaNiya Gordon of Althoff was third at 15.2 seconds. The 200 meters was won by the Crusaders Caitlyn Conrad at 27.1 seconds, with Hentrich second at 27.9 seconds and Roxana's Macei Carlisle was third at 32.0 seconds. Cassidy Eccles of the Explorers won the 400 meters with a time of 1:18.5, while Marquette's Kailey Vickrey won the 800 meters at 2:46.4.

Gabrielle Woodruff of the Shells won the 1,600 meters at 6:08.3, with Marquette's Katie Johnson second at 6:27.2. Kambria Simon of the Explorers won the 100-meter hurdles at 18.9 seconds, while Azia Douglas of the Crusaders was second at 20.1 seconds and teammate Kennadi Hebel was third at 21.2 seconds. The 300-meter hurdles was won by Hentrich at 56.4 seconds, with Simon second at 59.9 seconds, Douglas was third at 1:03.0 and Hebel was fourth at 1:04.6.

In the relay races, Althoff won the 4x100 race at 55.6 seconds, with Roxana second at 58.6 seconds, Marquette third at 59.0 seconds and EAWR fourth at 1:09.7. The 4x200 race went to the Crusaders at 2:02.7, with the Shells second at 2:06.8. Marquette won the 4x400 relay at 4:59.0, with Roxana second at 5:35.0 and in the 4x800 meter race, Marquette won with a time of 11:12.0 and Roxana placed second at 12:34.1.

In the field events, the Shells' Deja Ware took the shot put with a throw of 8.11 meters, with teammate Kianna Jackson coming in second at 6.63 meters, Raina Hustler of the Explorers was third at 5.18 meters and fourth place went to the Oilers' Addison Denton at 4.09 meters. Ware, Jackson and Hustler went one-two -three in the discus throw, with Ware winning with a toss of 16.13 meters, Jackson second at 16.09 meters and Hustler third with a throw of 11.85 meters. The high jump went to Grace Sechrest of Marquette, who went over at 1.37 meters, while Sadie Frey of Roxana was second at 1.27 meters. Hentrich won the long jump with a leap of 4.28 meters, with Sechrest second at 4.01 meters and Carlisle third at 3.60 meters. Finally, the triple jump saw Sechrest win with a jump of 8.83 meters.

