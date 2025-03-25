ALTON — The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team was recognized for its exemplary conduct on and off the court, receiving the Sportsmanship Award at the Annual Gallatin Awards Banquet held recently.

Athletic Director Brian Hoener expressed pride in the team's achievement, and said: "We are very proud of this team and their coaches for the sportsmanship award."

During the banquet, several players were highlighted for their individual accomplishments. Kel’c Robinson and Chase Jones received nominations for Player of the Year honors, while the Explorers' Carson Jones was nominated for the 110 Percent Award.

The Marquette Catholic girls basketball program is led by Head Coach Whitney Rogers, along with assistant coaches Bob Siemer and Brian Bechtold. Notable players from the varsity roster include Brooke Boston, Amelia Hoppe, Kel’c Robinson, and Allie Weiner, who were present to accept the award.

The Gallatin Awards Banquet aims to celebrate the achievements of athletes and teams across various sports, emphasizing not only performance but also the importance of sportsmanship in athletics.

Gallatin Awards List

PLAYERS NO. NAME POSITION HEIGHT YEAR VARSITY 1 JAYLA DICKSON F 5'8" 10 4 GRACE FISCHER G 5'5" 10 11 CHAYSE STRICKLAND F 5'7" 11 13 IZZI HOUGH G 5'6" 10 15 DELANEY ORTMAN G 5'6" 9 20 KAYLIN ST. PETERS c 6'1" 11 22 LAILA DAVIS G 5'6" 11 23 KEL'C ROBINSON G 5'6" 12 24 ALLIE WEINER F 5'7" 11 30 CAYLEE RHODES g 5'6" 9 33 BROOKE BOSTON F 5'10" 9 34 JAMI JONES C 5'10" 11 40 AMELIA HOPPE G 5'6" 9 Manager ADDISON PRANGER G 5'6" 12 PLAYERS NO. NAME POSITION HEIGHT YEAR JV 1 Jayla Dickson F 5'8" 10 Article continues after sponsor message 4 Grace Fischer G 5'6" 10 11 Chayse Strickland F 5'8" 11 15 Delaney Ortman G 5'6" 9 30 Caylee Rhodes G 5'7" 9 33 Brooke Boston F 5'10" 9 34 Jami Jones F 5'10" 11 35 Emily Hough G 5'6" 9 40 Amelia Hoppe G 5'8" 9 PLAYERS NO. NAME POSITION HEIGHT YEAR FRESHMEN 3 Layla Weise G 5'5" 9 5 McKenna Lievers G 5'5" 9 14 Leah Maggart F 5'7" 9 15 Delaney Ortman G 5'6" 9 30 Caylee Rhodes G 5'7" 9 33 Brooke Boston F 5'10" 9 35 Emily Hough G 5'6" 9 40 Amelia Hoppe G 5'8" 9 41 Isabella Greenberg F 5'6" 9 45 Akira Alexander F 5'7" 9

