JACKSONVILLE - Freshman golfer Maggie Pruetzel of Marquette Catholic will compete in the Class 1A Girls Golf State Final this weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur. Pruetzel earned her spot by shooting a 77 at the Jacksonville Sectional, placing sixth overall and securing her position as the third advancing individual.

Marquette girls golf coach Jacob Simmons highlighted Pruetzel’s achievement, noting that it is "especially impressive" given that this is her first year playing high school golf.

“Against a really competitive field, freshman Maggie Pruetzel shot a 77, which placed her at sixth individually, and this allowed her to advance to the state tournament in Decatur this weekend,” Coach Simmons said. “Overall, the team has had a great season, and we are always trying to get better for the next season with many of our players returning.”

Pruetzel expressed satisfaction with her performance at sectionals, emphasizing her focus and consistency. “I am pleased with my performance at sectionals because I was able to stay focused and consistent throughout the entire round. This allowed me to have my best round of the season and post a competitive score,” she said. “I am honored and excited to be representing Marquette at state, and I am looking forward to playing a challenging course against top competition.”

Another Marquette golfer, Lexi Taylor, also competed at the sectional, shooting a 91. While Taylor did not advance, Simmons acknowledged her strong effort.

The Class 1A Girls Golf State Final will take place this weekend, bringing together some of the best young golfers in Illinois to compete for the state title.

