CARTERVILLE — Carterville defeated Marquette Catholic 42-14 in an IHSA Class 4A football playoff game Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2025, at Carterville High School.

Marquette Catholic’s touchdowns came from Don'Tay Longstreet and Jack Rea. Longstreet also contributed with a fumble recovery, while Luke Brown added another fumble recovery for the Explorers.

With the loss, Marquette Catholic finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Carterville will advance to face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the next round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Springfield. Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its spot by defeating Quincy Notre Dame 26-18.

