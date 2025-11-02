Marquette Catholic Football Team Battles Hard In IHSA Playoff Game
Despite a spirited effort and multiple key plays, the Explorers fell to Carterville 42-14 in the round of IHSA Class 4A playoffs.
CARTERVILLE — Carterville defeated Marquette Catholic 42-14 in an IHSA Class 4A football playoff game Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2025, at Carterville High School.
Marquette Catholic’s touchdowns came from Don'Tay Longstreet and Jack Rea. Longstreet also contributed with a fumble recovery, while Luke Brown added another fumble recovery for the Explorers.
With the loss, Marquette Catholic finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.
Carterville will advance to face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the next round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Springfield. Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its spot by defeating Quincy Notre Dame 26-18.
