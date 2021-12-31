ALTON - The Marquette Catholic varsity football seniors faced adversity with a tough schedule and some injuries, but played hard every down, worked diligently in practice, and will be missed in 2022.

Explorers head coach Leon McElrath said the Marquette Catholic football schedule was one of the toughest ones in the state of Illinois in 2021, but despite a tough season, “Our kids were resilient and our seniors stuck it out. Nobody quit and everyone kept on trying.

"Our senior leadership really stuck to it. Some kids who had gotten hurt throughout the year wanted to come back and finish the season. They could have just stayed at home and easily said hey coach I am out, but they were chomping at the bit to compete."

The coach said he couldn't say enough for the seniors about what they brought to the table at practice, watching film, and in the weight room with their leadership.

"I see great things for these guys in the future. Some will play college football, some will just attend school and others will go to work," he said. "I was proud to have a chance to coach those guys.”

The Explorers’ senior squad members are as follows:

#2 Sage White RB/LB

#4 Logan Sternickle QB/RB/CB

#8 Derrick Thomas RB/LB

#10 Addison Thomeczek WR/DB

#11 Emerson Wylie WR/DB

#17 Jacob Begnel RB/LB

#55 Colton Roswell OL/DL

#60 Sam Ward OL/DL

#69 Samuel Harshbarger OL/LB

#70 Jacob Graves OL/DL

#72 Matthew Dixon OL/DL

#79 Andrew Julian OL/DL

#99 Caleb Gardner OL/DL

