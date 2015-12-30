ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s football team is on Christmas break, but the boys, cheerleaders and even students were out flexing their muscles loading and positioning sandbags to help preserve Alton businesses on Wednesday.

A call was put out to the boys to help and also to cheerleaders and other students and the students responded with a massive effort.

Bob Baird, an assistant principal at Marquette Catholic and an assistant football coach, couldn’t have been more proud of the 25-30 kids and parents who came out to sandbag and help the city.

“This speaks to the mission of our school, which is service,” Baird said. “I was down here in 1993 when I was 13 years old sandbagging with my father and here we are again.”

Baird also praised the Civic Memorial football boys, a rival, who was down on the other end sandbagging at the same time as Marquette Catholic. He said that spoke so strongly for both schools and their commitment to serving the region. He said the lessons learned with the sandbagging efforts would stay with the Marquette and Civic Memorial students the rest of their lives.

