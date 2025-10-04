Marquette Catholic Falls To Heyworth 24-0 Explorers play at Madison this upcoming Friday and look for fifth win of season. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HEYWORTH - Marquette Catholic's football boys lost to a talented Heyworth squad 24-0 on the road on Friday night, Oct. 3, 2025. Toby Eberlin completed two passes in the contest and Marquette was limited in rushing yards because of an impressive Heyworth defensive unit. Marquette drops to 4-2 overall with the defeat and Heyworth moves to 5-1 overall. Article continues after sponsor message Marquette returns to action Friday night, Oct. 10, 2025, at Madison.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending