Marquette Catholic Falls To Heyworth 24-0
Explorers play at Madison this upcoming Friday and look for fifth win of season.
HEYWORTH - Marquette Catholic's football boys lost to a talented Heyworth squad 24-0 on the road on Friday night, Oct. 3, 2025.
Toby Eberlin completed two passes in the contest and Marquette was limited in rushing yards because of an impressive Heyworth defensive unit. Marquette drops to 4-2 overall with the defeat and Heyworth moves to 5-1 overall.
Marquette returns to action Friday night, Oct. 10, 2025, at Madison.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
