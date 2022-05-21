Marquette Catholic Falls To Freeburg In Girls Softball Regional Title Matchup
CLASS 2A AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
FREEBURG 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: In the regional final at Gordon Moore Park, Freeburg four times in the first, twice in the fourth and four more times in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win over Marquette and advance to the Gillespie sectional.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Sydney Ehrman had the Explorers' only hit, with Lauren Lenihan striking out two while in the circle.
The Midgets are now 29-1 and take on Staunton, who won the Vandalia regional over Greenville 6-0, in the second semifinal Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Marquette was eliminated with a 15-12 record.
The Bulldogs are now 17-3 on the year, while the Comets end their season at 14-16.