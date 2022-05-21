CLASS 2A AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

FREEBURG 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: In the regional final at Gordon Moore Park, Freeburg four times in the first, twice in the fourth and four more times in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win over Marquette and advance to the Gillespie sectional.

Sydney Ehrman had the Explorers' only hit, with Lauren Lenihan striking out two while in the circle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Midgets are now 29-1 and take on Staunton, who won the Vandalia regional over Greenville 6-0, in the second semifinal Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Marquette was eliminated with a 15-12 record.

The Bulldogs are now 17-3 on the year, while the Comets end their season at 14-16.