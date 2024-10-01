GODFREY – The Alton Marquette Catholic varsity soccer team lost a home conference match to Father McGivney Catholic with a final score of 3-1.

The game, held at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, began with a competitive first half where both teams displayed strong defensive efforts.

The first goal came from Father McGivney's Will Rakers, who scored at the 28:32 mark, giving his team a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

The dynamics shifted in the second half when Marquette was penalized inside the box, allowing Father McGivney's Aaron Broadwater to convert a penalty kick, extending their lead to 2-0.

Marquette responded shortly after with a goal from Jude Keller, narrowing the gap to 2-1.

However, Father McGivney sealed the victory with a goal from Alec Rohnert, bringing the score to 3-1.

Tyler Ahring and Chris Marchetti contributed to the offensive effort for Father McGivney with assists on the goals.

