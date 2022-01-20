Marquette Catholic Expresses Pride In This Year's Illinois State Scholars Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has released its list of Illinois State Scholars. The students are as follows: Left to right: Noah Spencer, Owen Williams, Emma Bohannon, Elizabeth Guenther, Isabelle Droste, Monica Wendle, Graceanne Perrine, Kamryn Fandrey, Nina Walters, Jenna Scruggs, Caden French, Abigail Williams and Braydon Noble. Article continues after sponsor message “We are very proud of these students, who are certainly deserving of this recognition. We can’t wait to see what their future holds.” - Tim Harmon, Principal. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending