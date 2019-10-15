CLASS 1A AT WEST BERICK GOLF COURSE, MT. CARMEL

The Explorers finished second in the team standings to qualify for the state tournament, shooting a 333 to finish behind the host Golden Aces, who shot a 307 to win their sectional. The third and final team qualifier was Effingham, who shot a 341 to advance. Effingham St. Anthony was fourth with a 343. Metropolis Massac County came in fifth with a 349, Columbia was sixth at 357, Waltonville was seventh at 381, eighth place went to Hamilton County at 390, Nashville came in ninth with a 391, Waterloo was 10th with a 397, Campbell Hill Trico was 11th with a 412, and Zeigler-Royalton came in 12th at 429.

Gracie Piar led the Explorers with a 76, with Katy Kratschmer shooting a 78, Audrey Cain had an 84, Clancy Maag shot 95, Lily Montague had a 103, and Ava Bartosiak shot a 131.

Hamilton County's Kylee Vaughn was the individual champion with a one-over-par 73. No other individual golfers from the area were able to qualify for the state meet.

CLASS 1A AT JACKSONVILLE COUNTRY CLUB

Two area golfers – Carrollton's Libby Mueth and Jersey's Bria Tuttle – each shot a 103 in the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Catholic sectional at the Jacksonville Country Club, and didn't advance to the state meet.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin won the team title with a score of 332, with Macomb coming in second at 340, and Champaign St. Thomas More placing third and gaining the last team spot at state with a 341. Downs Ti-Valley was fourth with a 365, Rochester came in fifth at 375, Auburn came in sixth with a 381, Monticello was seventh with a 384, Camp Point Central was eighth at 405, Charleston was ninth with a 413, Mt. Zion came in 10th with a 430, Pittsfield was 11th with a 442, and Tuscola came in 12th at 464.

Alaina Bowie of St. Thomas More was the individual champion with a one-over-par 73.

The team and individual qualifiers all advance to the state tournaments this weekend in the Decatur area. The Class 1A meet will take place at the Red Tai Run Golf Course, while the Class 2A tournament will be played at the Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

