ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School was instructed by Alton Police to execute a lockdown that started at 11:07 a.m. and ended at noon on Friday.

Marquette Principal Tim Harmon said the Alton Police Department let them know about a search for suspects in close proximity and they immediately went down into lockdown mode. He said he greatly appreciated the quick response by Alton Police, thinking about the safety of those at Marquette.

“There was no immediate danger, but we really appreciate the contact and I thought the faculty, staff, and students all did a great job of following our policies in regard to a lockdown,” he said. “Everyone handled it very well.”

