ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School was instructed by Alton Police to execute a lockdown that started at 11:07 a.m. and ended at noon on Friday.

Marquette Principal Tim Harmon said the Alton Police Department let them know about a search for suspects in close proximity and they immediately went down into lockdown mode. He said he greatly appreciated the quick response by Alton Police, thinking about the safety of those at Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“There was no immediate danger, but we really appreciate the contact and I thought the faculty, staff, and students all did a great job of following our policies in regard to a lockdown,” he said. “Everyone handled it very well.”

More like this:

Police Respond to Double Shooting In Dupo, Schools Lockdown For Precautionary Measures
Feb 3, 2025
Alton Officer Luke Atkinson Graduates Southwestern Illinois Police Academy
May 1, 2025
Alton Police and Fire Departments Receive $14,975 Donation from Alton Springfest
Apr 23, 2025
No Injuries Reported After Amtrak Train Strikes Vehicle On Alton Tracks
Apr 15, 2025
Alton Police Chief Praises Captain McCray’s Role in Community Safety
Apr 16, 2025

 