ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s football team delivered a commanding 48-0 victory over East Alton-Wood River on Saturday, Sept 13, 2025, at Public School Stadium. The Explorers improved their record to 2-1 with the shutout win, while East Alton-Wood River dropped to 0-3.

Jack Rae led Marquette’s offense with three touchdowns and also contributed an interception for a score. Additional touchdowns were scored by Toby Eberlin, Don'Tay Longstreet, Grady Dierking, and Jack Beaber. On defense, Simon Waters recovered a fumble, and kicker Caden Roth successfully converted six point-after attempts.

Marquette Catholic head coach Eric Dickerson said the team focused on finishing drives and completing plays throughout the week, and it paid off on Saturday.

“They did have a mission, we talked about it throughout the week to finish drives and plays and complete what we started, and they did that,” Coach Dickerson said. “They started a little sluggish but adjusted to the time change at 9 in the morning. Both teams were a little sluggish when the game started, but woke up, and we had a good game.”

The Explorers are set to host Aurora Central Catholic at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Public School Stadium. East Alton-Wood River will travel to Salem for a game on the same day.

