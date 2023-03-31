BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic swept a home meet over Althoff to go along with recent wins over Jersey and Quincy. The Explorers are now 3-0 for the season.

Against the Crusaders, Stetson Isringhausen won over Tyler Schmeider 6-2, 6-2, it was Thomas Wendle over Steven Land 6-1, 6-0, Joe Bragenburg won over Michael Rucocco 6-0, 6-0, Bradley Bower defeated Braden Gasauski 6-1, 6-0, Dre Davis won his match over Joe Hamilton 6-0, 6-1 and Jackson Pranger defeated Sam Mena 6-1, 6-0.

In the doubles, the team of Bragenburg and Bower won over Schmeider and Land 6-1, 5-7, 10-5, Isringhausen and Wendle defeated Rucocco and Gasauski 6-1, 6-0 and Davis and Pranger won over Hamilton and Mena 6-4, 6-0.

In the win over the Panthers, Isringhausen won over Q. Diamond 6-1, 6-3, it was Wendle defeating Issac Wargo 6-1, 6-1, Bragenburg defeated Drake Goetten 6-3, 6-1, Bower took a 6-0, 6-0 decision over B, Dohren, Davis won over J. Dohm 6-1, 6-2 and Pranger won over P. Slusser 7-5, 6-2.

In the doubles results, Isringhausen and Wendle won over Diamond and Wargo 6-1, 6-1, it was Bragenburg and Bower over Goetten and Dohm 6-0, 6-0 and Davis and Pranger defeated J. Dohm and Slusser 6-3, 6-1.

In another result from Thursday, Greenville defeated Granite City 9-0.

