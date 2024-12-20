ALTON - Marquette Catholic defeated rival Father McGivney Catholic 34-19 on Thursday night, Dec. 19, 2024, at Marquette.

Marquette head coach Whitney Sykes said her team played "extremely well on the defensive side" and that was a key to the big win.

"Our energy was great!" she said. "And we never let it drop. We did a better job of taking care of the ball. It was a complete team effort and a great way to go into Christmas."

Laila Davis and Kel'c Robinson led the Explorers in scoring with eight points each. Delaney Ortmann and Allie Weiner added six points apiece.

Article continues after sponsor message

Izzy Hough, Jami Jones, and Kaylyn St. Peters had two points each for the Explorers.

Emmie McGaughey and Alexa Jones led the Griffins with five points, and Sabrina Ivinik and Layla Tobin added four points.

McGivney, 6-4 overall, plays at 5 p.m. Saturday against 8-3 Breese Mater Dei, while Marquette plays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in the Waterloo Tournament.