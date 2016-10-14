Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Explorers boys' soccer team kicked off their IHSA Class 2A Regional matches with a victory.

This Friday afternoon, the Explorers slid passed Mascoutah to earn a 2-0 win in the first match of the 2A Columbia Regional.

Scoreless after the first half, Marquette senior Zach Weinman kicked two goals into the net during the second half with the assistance of freshman Aaron Boulch and sophomore Chris Hartrich. 

On Oct. 19, the Explorers will travel to Columbia High School to face Waterloo High School, the reigning Class 2A State Champions. 

